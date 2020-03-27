 

Your Saturday weather: Fire warnings for the Western and Northern Cape

2020-03-27 19:44
It will be a cloudy day over most of the country, with fire warnings for the Northern and Western Cape, the South African Weather Service says

Warnings: 

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and extreme north-eastern parts of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region:

There will be morning showers in Gauteng, but otherwise it will be a cool and cloudy day.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy at first, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

TheNorth West will see morning fog patches in the east, where it will be cloudy, becoming partly cloudy and cool but warm in the west, where isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

It will be cloudy morning in the north of the Free State, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the west.

The Northern Cape will have morning fog along the west coast and northern adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot over the eastern interior, where it will become partly cloudy, except in the southern areas.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will have morning fog along the west coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot over the eastern interior but partly cloudy over the south-western part, where it will be cool. It will become cloudy from late afternoon along the south coast by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly becoming south-westerly in the afternoon, but easterly along the south coast becoming southerly to south-westerly by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming strong south-westerly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming fresh south-westerly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

 

Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

weather
