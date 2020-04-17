Your Saturday weather: Rain for most of the country, but sunshine for Cape Town

It will be a cool and rainy Saturday for most of South Africa, with fire warnings for parts of the Northern Cape, the South African Weather Service says.

Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western interior of the Northern Cape.

Special weather advisories:

Strong interior winds (50-60km/h) are expected over the Karoo Hoogland, Hantam municipalities of the Northern Cape, as well as the Central and Little Karoo, Breede Valley and Langeberg municipalities of the Western Cape on Sunday.

The weather in your region:

In Gauteng, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the morning with fog in places on the Highveld and along the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld. Isolated light showers are expected along the northern escarpment.

For Limpopo, the weather will be cloudy in places in the morning with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the north-west with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The eastern part of the Northern Cape will be fine and cool in the south, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east. It will be cloudy at first and cool with morning fog along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming light to moderate north-westerly in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will have morning fog along the northern parts of the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy in places over the interior at first, then becoming fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly east of Overberg, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will have fog patches over the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm but cool in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

