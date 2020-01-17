Your Saturday weather update: Strong winds to continue in Western Cape, severe thundershowers set for some provinces

Hot conditions are expected on Saturday but they come with several hazards such as uncomfortable heat in some provinces, while the Western Cape will continue to be battered by strong gusts of wind, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding is expected along the Garden Route between Cape Agulhas and George.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected along the eastern escarpment of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and southern escarpment of Limpopo, spreading towards the Lowveld areas.

Special weather advisories

- Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

- Strong interior winds (50 to 60km/h) are expected over the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland municipalities in the Northern Cape, including the Little Karoo Municipality in the Western Cape from Friday through to Sunday.

The weather in your region

It will be cloudy and warm in Gauteng with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy over the southern Highveld with morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot over the Lowveld, with widespread showers and thundershowers in the south, otherwise scattered.

A partly cloudy and warm to hot day is expected in Limpopo with scattered showers and thundershowers from the morning in the western Bushveld, spreading over the rest of the province from the afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the North West, except in the north-western part but scattered in the east.

The Free State will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers over the north and the western parts but scattered in the eastern parts.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be cloudy in the west at first, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy along the south coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in places, except in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly but strong over the south-western parts.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool to cold with rain and isolated showers. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool to cold with rain and isolated showers along the coast and adjacent interior but isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly becoming moderate by the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the north at first, otherwise cloudy and warm but cool in the south-west with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread over the western parts.

The wind along the coast will be gentle north-westerly north of Durban at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala