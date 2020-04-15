Your Thursday weather: Clear skies for most of the country after a gloomy few days

After two days of thunderstorms and rain, the weather will see an upturn in most parts of the country on Thursday, the South African Weather Service says.



The weather in your region

In Gauteng, it will be partly cloudy and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, there will be morning fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm on the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

There will be morning fog patches on the escarpment in Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot on the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

The North West will be fine and cool to warm.

TheFree State will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will have morning fog along the coast where it will be cool in places, otherwise partly cloudy to fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

There will be morning and evening fog in places along the west coast in the Western Cape, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm but cool in places over the south-west and south coast where it will be cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly along the west at first, otherwise westerly to south-westerly spreading along the west coast in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

In KwaZulu-Natal, there will be morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in the west with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

