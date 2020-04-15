 

Your Thursday weather: Clear skies for most of the country after a gloomy few days

2020-04-15 18:46

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

After two days of thunderstorms and rain, the weather will see an upturn in most parts of the country on Thursday, the South African Weather Service says

The weather in your region

In Gauteng, it will be partly cloudy and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, there will be morning fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm on the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

There will be morning fog patches on the escarpment in Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot on the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

The North West will be fine and cool to warm. 

TheFree State will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will have morning fog along the coast where it will be cool in places, otherwise partly cloudy to fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

There will be morning and evening fog in places along the west coast in the Western Cape, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm but cool in places over the south-west and south coast where it will be cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly along the west at first, otherwise westerly to south-westerly spreading along the west coast in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

In KwaZulu-Natal, there will be morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in the west with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

   

weather

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days 

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19: Checkers in Ballito Junction closed after employee tests positive

31 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Frontline: Exclusive Q&A with South Africa's chief coronavirus scientist
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 15:32 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
Sweet Monday for 2 Daily Lotto winners 2020-04-13 22:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 