Your Thursday weather: Clear skies for most of the country after a gloomy few days

After two days of thunderstorms and rain, the weather will see an
upturn in most parts of the country on Thursday, the South African
Weather Service says.
The
weather in your region
In Gauteng, it will be
partly cloudy and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
In Mpumalanga,
there will be morning fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy
and cool but warm on the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers but
scattered in the east.
There will be morning fog
patches on the escarpment in Limpopo,
otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot on the Lowveld, with isolated showers
and thundershowers but scattered in the east.
The North West will
be fine and cool to warm.
TheFree
State will be fine and cool.
The Northern Cape will
have morning fog along the coast where it will be cool in places, otherwise
partly cloudy to fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to
fresh southerly to south-easterly.
There will be morning and
evening fog in places along the west coast in the Western Cape,
otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm but cool in places over the south-west
and south coast where it will be cloudy.
The wind along the coast will
be light to moderate south-easterly along the west at first, otherwise westerly
to south-westerly spreading along the west coast in the afternoon. The expected
UVB sunburn index is high.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will
be partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.
The eastern half of the Eastern
Cape will be partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate
south-westerly.
In KwaZulu-Natal, there
will be morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm
but cool in the west with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The
wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly.
The expected UVB sunburn index
is low.
- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay
