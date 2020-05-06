Your Thursday weather: Rain in KZN spoils an otherwise fine day across the country

Thundershowers in KwaZulu-Natal spoils what will otherwise be a fine and cool day across the country on Thursday, the South African Weather Service says.



The weather in your region:

In Gauteng, it will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

For Mpumalanga, the weather will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm on the Lowveld.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but cloudy in places on the Lowveld of Limpopo.

The North West will be fine and cool to warm.

The Free State will have morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The eastern parts of the Northern Cape will be fine and warm, but cool in the south.

The western part of the Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot with high level clouds at times.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, otherwise moderate southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy with fog patches in the morning along the south coastal areas and again in the evening. It will be warm, otherwise fine and warm with high level clouds at times, but hot over the interior of the West Coast District.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but easterly along the south coast in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog in places and mist south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy along the north coast with isolated showers and morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and warm but cool in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly in the north, otherwise light and variable, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

