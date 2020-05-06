 

Your Thursday weather: Rain in KZN spoils an otherwise fine day across the country

2020-05-06 18:33
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Thundershowers in KwaZulu-Natal spoils what will otherwise be a fine and cool day across the country on Thursday, the South African Weather Service says

The weather in your region:

In Gauteng, it will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

For Mpumalanga, the weather will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm on the Lowveld.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but cloudy in places on the Lowveld of Limpopo.

The North West will be fine and cool to warm.

The Free State will have morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The eastern parts of the Northern Cape will be fine and warm, but cool in the south.

The western part of the Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot with high level clouds at times.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, otherwise moderate southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy with fog patches in the morning along the south coastal areas and again in the evening. It will be warm, otherwise fine and warm with high level clouds at times, but hot over the interior of the West Coast District.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but easterly along the south coast in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog in places and mist south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy along the north coast with isolated showers and morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and warm but cool in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly in the north, otherwise light and variable, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

 

weather

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19: SA government's online coronavirus portal

2020-03-27 10:36

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Western Cape breweries use 'giant pots' to feed thousands during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 19:11 PM
Road name: Govan Mbeki Road

Cape Town 18:02 PM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player strikes it rich in jackpot 2020-05-05 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Solar Foreman

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R300 000.00 - R550 000.00 Per Year

Financial Services Audit Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R700 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Audit Manager

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R420 000.00 - R480 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 