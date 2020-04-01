 

Your Thursday weather: Severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of SA

2020-04-01 18:40
(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

It will be another wet day for parts of South Africa on Thursday, the South African Weather Service has said.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the extreme eastern areas of the Northern Cape, and western parts of both the Free State and North West.

In Gauteng, it will be cloudy and cool but cold in the south with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

For Mpumalanga, the forecast is morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers on the Highveld.

Morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment are expected for Limpopo, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-western parts.

The North West will be cloudy at times and cool to warm, with isolated afternoon thundershowers but scattered in the west.

The Free State will be cloudy at times and cool with scattered afternoon thundershowers but isolated in the east where it will be cold in places.

The Northern Cape will be fine in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered afternoon thundershowers in the east where it will be cool in places.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh, southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy in the north-eastern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with isolated rain and showers along the coast and adjacent interior. Morning fog is expected in places over the interior with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly at first, becoming fresh to strong north-easterly.

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cold in places in the west of KwaZulu-Natal. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but strong in the north at first.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

