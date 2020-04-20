Your Tuesday weather: A fine and cool day, with storms in some parts

It will be a fine and cool day for most of the country on Tuesday, with storms expected in some parts, the South African Weather Service says.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and cool to warm. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with fog along the escarpment at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

It will be cloudy, with morning fog patches along the escarpment at first in Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The North West will be fine to partly cloudy and warm.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated thundershowers in the south, central and along Lesotho border.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated thundershowers over the north-western, central and south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be warm over the eastern interior, otherwise cloudy and cool, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, but fresh southerly along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers an thundershowers over the interior and in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers an thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and warm and becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated evening showers in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly in the north of Richards Bay, otherwise south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.