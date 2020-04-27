Your Tuesday weather: Stormy conditions set to lash most of SA, with a watch for flooding

The interior of the country will experience cold conditions with heavy rains on Tuesday, while the western and the northern belt of the country will be warm, with temperatures hitting 31°C, according to the South African Weather Service.

It will be cool along the coast.

Watches

- Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to localised to widespread flooding are expected over Gauteng, the eastern and central parts of the North West, Free State, except in the north-west, the southern parts of Mpumalanga, and the western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

- Heavy rainfall leading to flooding is expected along the wild coast and the adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will have morning fog patches, otherwise cloudy and cold with widespread showers and thundershowers. It will be cold in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

It will be warm in places in the eastern lowveld of Mpumalanga, otherwise cloudy at times and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east.

Limpopo can expect to be warm in places in the extreme north, otherwise cloudy at times and cool with isolated thundershowers but scattered in the west.

For the North West, it will be foggy in the morning in the south-west, otherwise cloudy and cool, becoming partly cloudy from the west from the afternoon. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but widespread over the central and eastern parts, where it will be cold in places.

Conditions in the Free State will see morning fog patches in the west, otherwise cloudy and cold, becoming partly cloudy from the west from late afternoon with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-west.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy along the coast in the morning and in the east with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east. It will be cool in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly.

The Western Cape will start off being partly cloudy to cloudy along the south coast and over the interior in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm.The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly, but strong between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas as well as along the south coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold, but cool along the south coast and adjacent interior with isolated showers and rain, otherwise scattered. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh north-easterly by late afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will be also be cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain, but cool in places along the Wild Coast, where widespread showers and rain are expected. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming south-easterly overnight.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be cloudy and cool to cold, but very cold in the south-western high ground. Widespread scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.