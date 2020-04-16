Your weather: A cool and rainy Friday day is on the cards for SA

A cool day is expected across the country for Friday, with rain for some provinces and heavy winds expected over some parts, the South African Weather Service says.

Special weather advisories:

Strong winds are expected over the Karoo Hoogland Municipality in the Northern Cape, Central and Little Karoo, Breede Valley and Langeberg Municipalities in the Western Cape on Sunday.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers.

The North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

In the Free State it will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will have morning fog along the west coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape will have morning fog along the west coast, otherwise fine and warm, but cloudy on the south-west and south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, but fresh along the west coast at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will have fog patches in places in the south, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in places.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly from the afternoon, but south-westerly in the west in afternoon spreading east in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will have fog patches in the south, otherwise fine and warm but cool in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly becoming moderate easterly from the afternoon.

Morning fog over the interior and showers in the north will be the order of the day for KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly north of Durban.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

