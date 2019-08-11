Your weather update: A fine Monday expected with rain for the Western Cape

It will be a mostly sunny day on Monday with warm temperatures expected for the north east of the country and rainfall forecast for the Western and Eastern cape, according to data from the South African Weather Service.



The weather in your region

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm but hot in the lowveld. It will become partly cloudy on the southern Highveld from the afternoon.

It will be fine and warm to hot in Limpopo.

The North West will be fine and warm, but cool in the south.



The Free State is expected to fine and cool.



It will be cloudy in the Northern Cape at first with morning fog over the western and southern interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but fine in the north and east. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly becoming fresh to strong in the late afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy with isolated showers over the western parts and along the south coast at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly along the south and south-west coast but moderate south-westerly along the west coast becoming light in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.



The Eastern Cape will be cloudy with rain in places along the coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cool and cold in some places. The wind along the coast will be light, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly.

It will be fine in the north-west of of KwaZulu-Natal in the morning where it will be warm. Otherwise, it will cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.







