Your weather forecast | A cool to moderate Wednesday is expected

A cool to warm day is expected across the country, while cold conditions are expected in places in the north-east on Wednesday.

Temperatures along the coast will be cool to warm.

Warnings

Extremely high veld fire conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and cool in Gauteng. Isolated showers are expected in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cold over the Highveld.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm in Limpopo.

The North West will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the east spreading to the south in the afternoon.

It will be warm in the north-western and northern parts of the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the east spreading to the entire province by the afternoon.

Frost is expected over the southern interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine, windy and warm, but cool along the north coast and southern interior. It will become cloudy along the coast in the evening, but partly cloudy in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with mist over the south-western mountains of the Western Cape at first. Mist is also expected along the south-west coast and adjacent interior in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy with morning fog in places over the interior. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy from the west. The wind along the coast will be varied, reaching near gale force in places in the afternoon.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in places. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along coast will be moderate to fresh, but strong in places. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

