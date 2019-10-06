Your weather forecast | A cool to very hot Monday expected

It will be a warm to very hot day in north-east of the country as temperatures reach the high 30s, while the Western Cape will be cool.

Temperatures along the coast will be cool to warm, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western half of the Free State and North West province, as well as the north western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Watches

The SAWS has also issued a watch for severe thunderstorms in places over the eastern interior of the Eastern Cape and gale force winds of 65 km/h are expected over the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, as well the south western Free State.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and hot in Gauteng, but warm in the south. It will become partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east, with morning fog patches. Other, it will be fine and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

It will be partly cloudy in the south west of Limpopo. It will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated afternoon thunderstorm in the central south.

It will be partly cloudy, windy and hot with isolated thunderstorms in the North West.

The Free State will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated thunderstorms.

It will be fine, windy and warm in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, while the western parts will be cool to warm, but cloudy in the extreme west at first. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly by the afternoon.

It will be cloudy with isolated morning light rain and showers over the south-western and extreme eastern parts of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly, becoming westerly to south-westerly by the afternoon, but westerly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy south of the escarpment, with isolated showers and thundershowers, clearing from the west in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming fresh to strong south westerly in the late morning, moderating in the evening.

It will be warm in places in the north and east of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, freshening in the afternoon. It will be light south-easterly in the south, becoming moderate to fresh southwesterly in the afternoon spreading north, becoming strong in the evening.

In Kwazulu-Natal, morning mist is expected over the interior. Otherwise, it will partly cloudy and hot, but warm along the coast. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming fresh southwesterly from the south spreading northwards.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail