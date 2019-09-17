Your weather forecast: A fine and hot Wednesday ahead

Temperatures are slowly climbing as it will be fine and hot day across most of the country on Wednesday.

It will be warm to hot along the coast.

Warnings

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions over the western parts of the Free State, extreme south-western parts of the North West, eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Special weather advisories

Strong north-westerly winds (50 to 60km/h) are expected over the Central Karoo, Breede River Valley in the Western Cape, and Namakwa District in the Northern Cape on Thursday and Friday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

It will be fine and warm but very hot in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga. It will become partly cloudy in the west from the afternoon.

Limpopo will be fine and hot but very hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the western Bushveld from the afternoon.

The North West will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy.

It will be fine and hot but warm in the eastern parts of the Free State. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The Northern Cape will be cool along the coast with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the north-east in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

Morning fog patches is expected along the south coast and adjacent interior of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy and cool along the coast and southern interior. Morning and evening fog is expected south of Darlington Dam. Light rain and drizzle is expected along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be cloudy with morning fog in the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot to very hot over the northern interior. It will become partly cloudy over the interior in the afternoon with light rain over the extreme south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

