Your weather forecast: A sunny and cool start to Tuesday, heating up later

It will be a cool Tuesday morning with temperatures gradually increasing during the course of the day.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape, the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape, and the western interior of the Eastern Cape, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool to warm.

It will be fine and warm in Limpopo, the North West, and Free State.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, but cool along the coast. Morning and evening fog patches are expected. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

Fog is expected along the coastal areas of the Western Cape in the morning and evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will be fine and hot to very hot over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and warm. It will be partly cloudy along the coast with morning fog patches. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be fine and warm in KwaZulu-Natal. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

