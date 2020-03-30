Your weather: Heavy rain expected over SA on Tuesday

It is going to be a rainy day across South Africa, the South African Weather Service says.

Watches

There is heavy rain leading to localised flooding in the afternoon in the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

In Gauteng, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches over the eastern highveld in Mpumalanga and the escarpment areas, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

It will be hot in places in the lowveld.

In Limpopo, there will be morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

It will be fine becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon in the North West.

For the Free State, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme east.

The Northern Cape will be misty and cool along the coast in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts in the early afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate south becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool along the south coast and adjacent interior, with rain and showers setting in from the evening, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but sunny in the west.



Early morning mist is expected over the western interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly along the south coast, otherwise moderate southerly to south-easterly becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cool along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

The weather will be cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon and evening showers and thundershowers expected in KwaZulu-Natal.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the south, spreading to Richard's Bay in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.



- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay