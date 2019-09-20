Your weather update | A cold front bring rains to the Western Cape on Saturday

Isolated afternoon showers are expected over the Western Cape ahead of a cold front on Saturday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central interior of South Africa, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

This includes the western Bushveld of Limpopo, North West, Free State, western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, northern interior of the Eastern Cape, as well as the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Special weather advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the extreme north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and warm but hot in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

It will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga. It will become partly cloudy in the west from the afternoon.

Limpopo will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in the Lowveld and western Bushveld.

It will be warm in the eastern parts of the North West. Otherwise, it will be fine, windy and hot. It will become partly cloudy over the central parts in the afternoon.

The Free State is expected to be hot in the extreme west and north. Otherwise, it will be fine, windy and warm. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot but cool in the east. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be fresh.

It will be warm over the eastern interior of the Western Cape. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but cloudy in the west with rain and showers. The wind along the coast will be fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy in places in the south. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool along the coast but warm over the interior. It will become cloudy with isolated showers in the south by the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

It will be cloudy along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot to very hot over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

