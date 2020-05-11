Your weather update: A cool, fine day in store on Tuesday

It will be a cool, fine and warm day across the country on Tuesday, according to the SA Weather Service.



Gauteng will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

It will be fine and cool in Mpumalanga, but warm in the lowveld.

Conditions in Limpopo and North West will be fine and cool to warm.

The Free State will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape can expect morning fog along the coast, where it will be cloudy and cool at first, otherwise fine and warm.



The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh to strong in the evening.



The Western Cape can expect fog along the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy with isolated light showers along the south coast.



The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming south-westerly south of Cape Point late afternoon and spreading along the south coast.



The expected UVB sunburn index is high.



The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, becoming cloudy in the south-west with evening rain along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, but light southerly in the afternoon.



The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in places south of the escarpment.



The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate easterly to north-easterly in the afternoon.



KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool but warm, becoming partly cloudy in the east towards the afternoon.



The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly in the north, otherwise moderate south-westerly, becoming east to north-easterly from the south in the afternoon.



The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days