Your weather update: A cool to warm Monday set for SA

It will be a cool to warm day across the country on Monday, with rainfall predicted for the interior, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warning

High fire danger is expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected in the western parts of the North West as well as the central and western parts of the Free State.

The weather in your region

It will cloudy in Gauteng in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon thundershowers. The UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Mpumalanga will have morning fog patches on the Highveld. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with morning drizzle along the escarpment where it will be cold.

It will be cloudy and cool with morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment in Limpopo. It will be warm in places in the west with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the central and south-western parts.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers but scattered in the west where it will be hot.

It will be cloudy in the east of the Free State, with morning fog patches, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the central and western parts.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool along the coast with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly in the morning becoming west to south-westerly by afternoon.

It will be cloudy and cool along the south coast and southern interior of the Western Cape with isolated showers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be strong to near gale south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index will be extreme.

The western part of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers but scattered rain and showers along the coast and adjacent interior where it will be cool. The wind along the coast will be a strong easterly, reaching near gale force in the west from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered rain and showers along the coast and adjacent areas, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be fresh north-easterly, becoming strong in the south.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be foggy over the interior in the morning, becoming cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

