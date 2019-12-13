Your weather update: A fine, warm Saturday ahead

South Africans can expect a warm Saturday in most provinces, according to the SA Weather Service. Only the Northern Cape will be on alert for gale force winds.

Watches

A gale force south-westerly wind of 65-70km/h is expected along the coast between Cape Agulhas and Mossel Bay from the afternoon.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine from late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

For Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo will start off cloudy in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

There will be cloudy conditions with early morning fog patches in the extreme east, where it will be warm in the North West, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The Free State can expect a cloudy morning with fog patches in the east and south-east where it will be warm, otherwise fine, windy and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy in the west, with morning drizzle along the western escarpment, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm, otherwise fine, windy and hot, but very hot in the north-east. It will become cloudy in the southern interior and coastal areas from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly.

For the Western Cape, it will be cloudy in the west with morning drizzle and afternoon rain, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will be cloudy along the south coast in the morning, with isolated showers in the morning and evening. It will be windy over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly, reaching gale force along the south coast in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. It will become cloudy from the afternoon, with evening rain expected in the south.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly at first, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly.

A fine and warm day in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, becoming partly cloudy over the interior in the afternoon. Evening rain is expected to the south-east of Fort Beaufort.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, but strong in places from mid-morning, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly by the evening.

Morning fog is expected over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming strong to near gale force south of Richards Bay from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days