 

Your weather update: A frosty Sunday in store for parts of SA, but no snow

2019-07-20 20:26
Heavy snow fell in the Western Cape on the Swartberg Pass between Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn on Saturday. (Photo: Annemarié Basson)

Heavy snow fell in the Western Cape on the Swartberg Pass between Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn on Saturday. (Photo: Annemarié Basson)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Widespread frost is expected over most parts of the Free State, Northern and Eastern Cape as well as the central and southern half of the North West on Sunday morning, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

Strong interior winds of up to 65km/h are expected over the Kamiesberg of the Northern Cape and Matzikama of the Western Cape local municipalities on Sunday morning, moderating by late afternoon.

Meanwhile, an intense cold front is expected over the Western and Northern Cape from Tuesday into Wednesday.

"The public and small stock farmers are advised that heavy rain, localised flooding, disruptive snowfalls, and strong winds along the coast and over the interior can be expected."

The SAWS also issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the northern parts of the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape.

Let it snow! Cape mountain ranges deliver winter wonderlands

No snow is expected for the Eastern and Western Cape, SAWS forecaster William Msimanga told News24.

On Saturday, snow was spotted in the Western Cape on the Outeniqua and Brandwacht mountains and Swartberg Pass.

There has also been reports of snowfall on the Nico Malan Pass in the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

Morning fog over the Highveld in Gauteng, otherwise it will be fine and cold to cool. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east at first, with fog and drizzle along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold but cool in the Lowveld becoming fine from the afternoon.

It will be cloudy in the east of Limpopo, with drizzle along the escarpment, becoming cloudy and cold to cool but fine in the south-west.

The North West is expected to have frost at first over the central and the southern parts. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Frost is expected in the Free State at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and cold but cool in the extreme north. It will be partly cloudy in the morning in the east, with fog patches at first in the extreme north-east.

The Northern Cape will be warm along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but cold over the southern interior, with frost in the east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly to easterly, becoming moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly from the afternoon.

Morning mist and fog patches are expected over the extreme eastern interior of the Western Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm along the north-west coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-easterly to easterly but strong in the northern parts of the west coast at first, becoming light to moderate from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy in places over the interior and coast at first. Severe frost can be expected in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly becoming north-easterly from midday.

It will be cloudy in the north-east of KwaZulu-Natal at first, becoming fine and cool but cool in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

Sunday weather

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PICS: Hot air balloon crash-lands in Soshanguve

2019-07-20 19:32

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R400 000 DAILY LOTTO prize goes to two winners 2 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 