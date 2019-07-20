Your weather update: A frosty Sunday in store for parts of SA, but no snow

Heavy snow fell in the Western Cape on the Swartberg Pass between Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn on Saturday. (Photo: Annemarié Basson)

Widespread frost is expected over most parts of the Free State, Northern and Eastern Cape as well as the central and southern half of the North West on Sunday morning, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

Strong interior winds of up to 65km/h are expected over the Kamiesberg of the Northern Cape and Matzikama of the Western Cape local municipalities on Sunday morning, moderating by late afternoon.

Meanwhile, an intense cold front is expected over the Western and Northern Cape from Tuesday into Wednesday.

"The public and small stock farmers are advised that heavy rain, localised flooding, disruptive snowfalls, and strong winds along the coast and over the interior can be expected."

The SAWS also issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the northern parts of the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape.

No snow is expected for the Eastern and Western Cape, SAWS forecaster William Msimanga told News24.



On Saturday, snow was spotted in the Western Cape on the Outeniqua and Brandwacht mountains and Swartberg Pass.



There has also been reports of snowfall on the Nico Malan Pass in the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

Morning fog over the Highveld in Gauteng, otherwise it will be fine and cold to cool. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east at first, with fog and drizzle along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold but cool in the Lowveld becoming fine from the afternoon.

It will be cloudy in the east of Limpopo, with drizzle along the escarpment, becoming cloudy and cold to cool but fine in the south-west.

The North West is expected to have frost at first over the central and the southern parts. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Frost is expected in the Free State at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and cold but cool in the extreme north. It will be partly cloudy in the morning in the east, with fog patches at first in the extreme north-east.

The Northern Cape will be warm along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but cold over the southern interior, with frost in the east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly to easterly, becoming moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly from the afternoon.

Morning mist and fog patches are expected over the extreme eastern interior of the Western Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm along the north-west coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-easterly to easterly but strong in the northern parts of the west coast at first, becoming light to moderate from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy in places over the interior and coast at first. Severe frost can be expected in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly becoming north-easterly from midday.

It will be cloudy in the north-east of KwaZulu-Natal at first, becoming fine and cool but cool in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

