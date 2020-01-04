 

Your weather update: A hot Sunday with showers, thunderstorms over parts of SA

2020-01-04 18:21
(Hanlie Gouws, News24)

It will be a warm to hot Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected over most parts of the country, according to the South African Weather Service. 

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of the Northern Cape, while severe thunderstorms expected in places over KwaZulu-Natal, highvelds  of Mpumalanga and over OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo District Municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and hot with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld.

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions are expected in Limpopo with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the central parts and Western Bushveld.

The North-West will see partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. 

The Free State will be partly cloudy, with warm to hot conditions and isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. 

The Northern Cape will be fine becoming partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. Cloudy and cool along the coast at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot, with moderate southerly wind.

Cloudy warm in the west and south-west of the Western Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and hot becoming cloudy along the south coast from evening. Light rain is expected over the Cape Peninsula in the morning where it will be cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index in these areas is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with light rain and fog, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north where isolated thunderstorms are expected.The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south-westerly, but strong in places in the morning. In the eastern half expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers in places. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, but strong in places at times.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east, except over the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming moderate southerly to south-westerly south of Durban in the morning, spreading to Richard's Bay in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

- Compiled by Kate Henry

Read more on:    weather
