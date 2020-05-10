Your weather update: A pleasant Monday to help melt away the lockdown tension

It will be a warm Monday for most parts of the country, with cool weather conditions for the west coast, according to the SA Weather Service.

Take a look at the weather for your region:

Gauteng will be fine and cool but warm in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

It will also be fine and cool in Mpumalanga, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo, North West and Free State will have fine conditions, becoming warm.

The weather in the Northern Cape will have a touch of morning fog along the coast, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly becoming fresh to strong in the evening.

Morning fog patches are expected along the south and south-west coast of the Western Cape, where it will be fine and warm but fine in the west.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy along the south-western parts and the south coast, where evening rain is expected.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly along the south coast becoming south-westerly towards the evening, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool along the south coast, where it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly, becoming south-westerly by afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will be cool in places in the north, otherwise, it will be fine and warm becoming partly cloudy south of the escapement from evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning fog patches in places over the northern interior, otherwise it will be fine and warm but cool in the south-western high grounds.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon. It will become moderate south-westerly in the south by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.