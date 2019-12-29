Your weather update: A rainy Monday for KZN, but warm conditions for most of SA

Monday will be a mostly warm day, with very hot conditions expected along the northern belt of the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

It will be cool along the coastline.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the midlands and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in your region

It will be cloudy in the morning in Gauteng, with light early morning showers, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the south in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms but scattered in the extreme south-east. It will be cool in places along the escarpment and eastern Highveld.

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot in Limpopo.

The North West will be cloudy in places in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy in the Free State at first, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool along the coast with morning fog. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated thundershowers from afternoon. It will be very hot in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly in the evening.

It will be cloudy and cool with intermittent rain along the south coast in the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm but hot in places over the West Coast District and Central Karoo.The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong in the west and south-west from afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western part of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but cloudy and cool along the coast with light rain at times. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated along the coast and adjacent interior.The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly becoming south-westerly from the south in the evening.The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

