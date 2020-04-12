 

Your weather update: A warm Easter Monday in store for SA, despite rainy conditions

2020-04-12 18:40
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It will be a warm Monday for most parts of the country, despite rainy weather conditions, according to the SA Weather Service.

Take a look at the weather for your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the afternoon, except in the extreme north. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

A fine and warm day is on the cards for Mpumalanga, but it will be cool in places along the escarpment. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms over the Highveld.

Limpopo will be warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in places from the afternoon.

The weather in the North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

Similarly, the Free State will also be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cool in the east.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool to warm with fog patches along the coast, the west, and the southern interiors in the morning, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

Meanwhile, fine conditions are forecast for the north-east of the Western Cape, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool with morning fog along the west coast. It will become partly cloudy along the south coast from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly north of Cape Columbine in the morning, otherwise westerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with mist in places over the interior at first. Later, it will be partly cloudy and cool becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northern and eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light westerly becoming north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning fog in places over the interior and morning showers in the east, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool but warm in places.

Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thundershowers are expected in the south and west, otherwise it will be isolated.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly becoming north-easterly from the south by afternoon and spreading northwards by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Monday weather

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days 

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two doctors accuse Limpopo health officials of lying about their release from quarantine

44 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Lockdown lunch - has Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams lost her groove?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:54 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Paarl 06:53 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-04-11 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 