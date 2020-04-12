Your weather update: A warm Easter Monday in store for SA, despite rainy conditions

It will be a warm Monday for most parts of the country, despite rainy weather conditions, according to the SA Weather Service.



Take a look at the weather for your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the afternoon, except in the extreme north. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

A fine and warm day is on the cards for Mpumalanga, but it will be cool in places along the escarpment. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms over the Highveld.

Limpopo will be warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in places from the afternoon.

The weather in the North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

Similarly, the Free State will also be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cool in the east.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool to warm with fog patches along the coast, the west, and the southern interiors in the morning, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

Meanwhile, fine conditions are forecast for the north-east of the Western Cape, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool with morning fog along the west coast. It will become partly cloudy along the south coast from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly north of Cape Columbine in the morning, otherwise westerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with mist in places over the interior at first. Later, it will be partly cloudy and cool becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northern and eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light westerly becoming north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning fog in places over the interior and morning showers in the east, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool but warm in places.

Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thundershowers are expected in the south and west, otherwise it will be isolated.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly becoming north-easterly from the south by afternoon and spreading northwards by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days