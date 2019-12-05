Your weather update: A warm Friday in store for most of SA

It will be a cool to warm day across most of the country on Friday, but hot to very hot in the Western Cape, according to the SA Weather Service.

Warning:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Central and Little Karroo, the West Coast District of the Western Cape and interior of the Namaqua Land.

Watches:

Localised urban flooding is expected in places in Gauteng and North West.

Special weather advisory:

Extremely hot conditions are expected over Langeberg Municipality, Central and Little Karoo in the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

It will be a cloudy and cool day in Gauteng with scattered showers and rain. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Morning fog is expected over the escarpment of in Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool, but warm over the Lowveld. Isolated to scattered showers and rain are possible except the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be have fog patches in the morning over the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain over the Western Bushveld and the southern parts. For the North West, it will be cloudy and cold with widespread showers.

It will be cloudy and cold in the Free State with scattered showers but partly cloudy and cool in the south-west with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the west, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south east. The wind along the coast will be light northerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly by the afternoon.

It will be a fine and warm to hot for the Western Cape, but partly cloudy over the eastern parts and very hot, becoming cloudy in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming southerly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms can be expected in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

For the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be cloudy with isolated afternoon showers in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming fresh south-westerly in the south from evening.

In KwaZulu-Natal, morning mist is expected over the interior, otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the west and northern interior.The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail



Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days