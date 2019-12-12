Your weather update | A warm Friday is expected across SA

A partly cloudy to warm day is expected for much of South Africa on Friday with temperatures in the mid- to upper-20s and the SA Weather Service has warned of a high danger of veld fires.



Warnings

High veld fire danger is expected in places over the northern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the extreme west of the North West.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

A fine and warm day is expected for Gauteng becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches and drizzle on the escarpment of Mpumalanga, otherwise, partly cloudy and cool but warm on the Lowveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

For Limpopo, it will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches and drizzle on the escarpment, otherwise, partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-west.

Early morning fog patches in the north-east are expected in the North West, otherwise, fine and warm but partly cloudy in the east spreading to the west in the afternoon where it will be hot. Isolated thunderstorms are expected over the central parts from the afternoon.

The Free State will be cloudy in the east with early morning fog patches, otherwise, fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the south and along the Lesotho border spreading to rest of the province by the afternoon.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the central parts but scattered in the east.

It will be cloudy in the west of the Northern Cape, with morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise, fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy over the southern high ground with afternoon isolated thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy with morning fog in places along the west and south coast, otherwise, partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon and evening thundershowers over the north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly but light to moderate north-westerly along the west coast where it will become moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Morning mist in the south is expected in the western half of the Eastern Cape, otherwise, partly cloudy and warm becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers from late morning.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly but north-easterly east of Port Elizabeth where it will reach near gale force in the afternoon.

The eastern parts of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be strong north-easterly reaching near gale force from the south from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning fog over the interior, otherwise, cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly to easterly north of Durban, otherwise, moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala



Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days