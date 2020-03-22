Your weather update: A warm Monday for most of SA

It will be a warm start to the week on Monday, but a warning has been issued for rainfall in parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, according to the South African Weather Service.

Watch

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Warning

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Have a look at the weather in your province

Isolated showers and thundershowers for Gauteng in the afternoon. It will be a cloudy and cool day, with a very high expected UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along the escarpment. It will be hot in the Lowveld. It will also be partly cloudy but warm to hot in Limpopo. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the south. North West can expect a partly cloudy and warm day, with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be partly cloudy and warm in the Free State, with isolated showers and thundershowers. However, rainfall will be scattered in the east where it will be cool. The Northern Cape can expect morning fog along the coast where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly. A partly cloudy and cool to warm day is on the cards for the Western Cape, which will be fine in the west and eastern interior by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly, but fresh to strong along the south coast.