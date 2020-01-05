Your weather update: A warm Monday for most of SA as KZN downpour continues

It will be a warm Monday for most of the country as severe thunderstorms persist over parts of KwaZulu-Natal, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the south-eastern interior of the Northern Cape.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over western KwaZulu-Natal and the southern Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Special weather advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the extreme eastern parts of both Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng, with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be very hot to extremely hot in the Lowveld. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme east. Scattered thundershowers are expected on the southern highveld.

It will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot in Limpopo, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south. It will be extremely hot in the Limpopo Valley.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be hot in the west of the Free State, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The Northern Cape will be very hot in the north-west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated thunderstorms in the north-east. It will be cloudy and warm along the coast with fresh southerly wind becoming strong in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy and cool along the coastal areas in the Western Cape, but partly cloudy and warm to hot over the interior. Light rain is expected along the south coast by evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly becoming fresh to strong south-easterly in the west in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western part of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and to cloudy and cool, with afternoon thunderstorms in the extreme north and coastal rain in the evening.



The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly to easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered east of the Kei River.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the extreme north. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly in the extreme north, otherwise gentle to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days