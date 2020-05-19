 

Your weather update: A warm Wednesday expected across SA

2020-05-19 19:22
A cloudy day in Cape Town.

A cloudy day in Cape Town.

It will be a mostly warm day across the country on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of the Northern Cape as well as over the Matzikama, Bergrivier, Beaufort West and Laingsburg municipalities of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Conditions in Mpumalanga will be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo and the North West will be fine and cool to warm.

The Free State will be fine and cool, but warm in the extreme north-west.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, but cool in the extreme south. It will become windy over the central parts in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly in the morning, otherwise northerly to north-westerly.

The Western Cape can expect morning fog in places over the south-west, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but cool in the south-west with high level clouds.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly in the west in the morning, becoming northerly to north-westerly from the afternoon, otherwise light to moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in places in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm, but cool in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
