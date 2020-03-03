Your weather update: A warm Wednesday is in store for most of SA

It is expected to be a hot day across the country. (News24)

It is going to be a warm day for most of South Africa, but very hot for the central interior and Karoo, the South African Weather Service says.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland local municipalities of the Northern Cape as well as the Cederberg Local Municipality and Little and Klein Karoo of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

It will be a cloudy morning over Gauteng, but the conditions will change to partly cloudy and warm during the day.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Conditions over Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches and chances of drizzle along the escarpment where it will be cool. It will otherwise be partly cloudy and warm.

The weather will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches and a chance of drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot over the western Bushveld in Limpopo.

The North West will be cloudy in the north-east in the morning. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy and warm.

Fog patches are expected over the north-east parts of the Free State in the morning, but the weather will become fine and warm and partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The Northern Cape is expected to see fog patches along the coastline in the morning. The weather will become warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy later in the day.

The wind along the coast will be light variable.

The Western Cape is looking at patches of morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior, where it will be cloudy. Otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm but hot to extremely hot in the central interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly, but fresh to strong south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape is expected to have fine and hot weather which is expected to become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh westerly by late afternoon.

Morning fog patches are expected over the south of escarpment of the eastern part of the Eastern Cape. The weather will otherwise be fine and hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

In KwaZulu-Natal, morning fog is expected over the western interior, otherwise it will be fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.





- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

