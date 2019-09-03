Your weather update: A wet Wednesday along the coast

Isolated showers and rain is expected all along the coast line on Wednesday, while moderate temperatures are expected.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld.

It will be fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley.

It will be fine and warm in the North West and the Free State.

The Northern Cape will be cool along the coast with morning fog. Otherwise, it will be fine, windy and warm, but hot in the northwest. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

It will be cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior of the Western Cape where light rain is expected. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy but fine along the West Coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy and cool. Isolated showers and rain is expected south of the escarpment and along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be partly cloudy along the KwaZulu-Natal coast and adjacent interior, where isolated evening showers are expected. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool in the south. It will become cloudy from the east by afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

