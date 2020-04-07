Your weather update: Afternoon thundershowers expected on Wednesday

Cool, cold weather will continue on Wednesday for much of the country and for much of the day, but there is a consistent watch for afternoon thundershowers across SA, according to the South African Weather Service.

Special weather advisories

Frost is expected over the low-lying areas of the southern Free State and extreme southern Northern Cape on Wednesday morning.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, expect a cloudy day with morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon showers.

Conditions in the North West will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be fine and warm, but cool in the south in the Northern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be fine and cool to warm.



The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong easterly along the south coast in the evening.



The expected UVB sunburn index is high.



The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool.



The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly in the morning, becoming light easterly in the afternoon.



The eastern half of the Eastern Cape can also expect fine and cold to cool conditions, but partly cloudy along the coast.



The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly in the morning, becoming light south-easterly in the afternoon.



KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers in the north.



The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

