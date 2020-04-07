 

Your weather update: Afternoon thundershowers expected on Wednesday

2020-04-07 19:18
Rainfall. (Naseema Barday)

Rainfall. (Naseema Barday)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cool, cold weather will continue on Wednesday for much of the country and for much of the day, but there is a consistent watch for afternoon thundershowers across SA, according to the South African Weather Service.

Special weather advisories

Frost is expected over the low-lying areas of the southern Free State and extreme southern Northern Cape on Wednesday morning.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, expect a cloudy day with morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon showers.

Conditions in the North West will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be fine and warm, but cool in the south in the Northern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong easterly along the south coast in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly in the morning, becoming light easterly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape can also expect fine and cold to cool conditions, but partly cloudy along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly in the morning, becoming light south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

w

 

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days 



Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA wine gets green light to export during lockdown

2020-04-07 18:53

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Message of hope: Frontline worker tells SA 'everything's gonna be okay'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Chapmans Peak 15:31 PM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

Cape Town 03:52 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
No blue Monday for two Daily Lotto players 2020-04-06 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 