Your weather update: Another warm day in store for SA

It will be warm across most of the country, but extremely hot in the central interior on Tuesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape, except along the coast, western parts of both North West and Free State province, northern and central parts of the Eastern Cape, as well as the central and eastern parts of the Western Cape Province.

Special weather advisories

Strong (40-62km/h) north westerly interior winds are expected over the Namakwa southern high ground of the Northern Cape, the Breede valley, Langeberg, Central and Little Karoo in the Western Cape from afternoon into Wednesday late afternoon.

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over Sarah Baartman, Amathole, OR Tambo, and parts of Alfred Nzo District municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Extremely hot conditions are expected over Inxuba Yethemba Local municipality in the Eastern Cape and over the central and little Karoo in the Western Cape.

Strong to gale force (45-70km/h) north westerly winds are expected along the coastal region between Cape Agulhas and Mossel Bay (Western Cape) on Thursday.

The weather in your region

A cloudy morning is expected in Gauteng, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high

Mpumalanga will be cloudy, with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm

The North West will be fine and warm, but hot in the west. It will become partly cloudy with thundershowers in the central and western parts by the afternoon.

It will be fine and warm in the Free State. It will be hot in the west where it will become partly cloudy with thundershowers in the afternoon.

Morning fog patches is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in the east where it will become partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated afternoon thundershowers. It will be windy over the southern high-ground from afternoon The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly becoming fresh to strong northwesterly in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will have morning fog patches in places along the south and west coast. It will be warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot in places over the eastern parts Light rain is likely over the extreme southwestern parts overnight.The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southwesterly along the south coast at first, otherwise strong westerly to northwesterly reaching near gale force between Cape Point and Mossel Bay. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western part of the Eastern Cape will be fine and hot, but warm along the coast, where it will be cloudy in the evening. It will become partly cloudy from late afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north easterly, becoming south westerly by early morning, but south easterly east of Cape St Francis, where it will be strong south westerly in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with mist in the early morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong north easterly.

In KwaZulu-Natal, morning fog patches are expected over the interior. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in the extreme north-west but cloudy becoming partly cloudy in the north.The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

