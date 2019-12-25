Your weather update: Brace for a warm Day of Goodwill on Thursday

It will be warm across most of the country, but hot to extremely hot in the north on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service. It will mostly be cool along the coast.

Warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the interior of the Northern Cape, Central Karoo of the Western Cape and the extreme north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Watches

Gale force westerly to south-westerly winds(65-70km/h) are expected between Hermanus and Mossel Bay in the afternoon.

Special weather advisories

Strong north-westerly interior winds (50-62km/h) are expected over the Karoo Hoogland and Hantam Local Municipalities (Northern Cape), Central Karoo District (Western Cape) and western interior of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

A partly cloudy and warm to hot day is expected in Gauteng, with isolated thundershowers, except in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot over the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

It will be a fine and hot to very hot day in Limpopo, but extremely hot in the Lowveld and Western Bushveld. It will become partly cloudy in the south in the afternoon.

The North West will be fine and hot to very hot but partly cloudy in the north, spreading to the south by the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central parts.

It will be hot in the west of the Free State. Otherwise, it will fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the central and the eastern parts by the afternoon, spreading to the south by the evening. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the eastern half by the afternoon.

The Northern Cape will be cool in the southwest, otherwise fine and hot but warm in places over the interior. It will become partly cloudy in places in the afternoon. Strong westerly to south-westerly winds are expected over the interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh north-westerly to westerly, becoming strong south-westerly to southerly during the afternoon.

It will be fine over the eastern interior of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it partly cloudy and warm but cloudy and cool in the west with rain and showers, mainly in the morning spreading to the south coast by evening. Strong westerly winds are expected over the interior. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly along the south-coast at first, otherwise fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western part of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with mist and rain in the morning. Otherwise it will be fine, windy and hot but cloudy and cool with rain along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be light and variable in places in the early morning, otherwise light to moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine, windy and hot but cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be light and variable in south of Kei Mouth in the morning, otherwise light south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly by late morning.

In KwaZulu-Natal, morning mist is expected over the interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy but cloudy in the east and warm but hot in the north. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly north of Richards Bay, otherwise south-westerly to southerly.The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

