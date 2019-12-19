Your weather update | Brace for Friday fun day as hot temperatures grip much of SA

It
will be another hot day across much of South Africa on Friday as summer
temperatures set in, according to the SA Weather Service.
Warnings
Extremely high fire danger
conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape
and western parts of both the North West and Free State.
The
weather in your region
A fine and hot day is expected
in Gauteng,
becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms from afternoon except in the
extreme south. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
For Mpumalanga, it will be
partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms, except on the Lowveld
where it will be hot.
In Limpopo, it will be
partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated thunderstorms in the western
and central parts.
The North West can
expect a fine and hot to very hot day, becoming partly cloudy in the east in
the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the north-east from the
afternoon.
It will be a fine and hot day in
the Free State,
becoming partly cloudy in the extreme north-east in the afternoon.
For the Northern Cape, it will
be partly cloudy in the south at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very
hot in the north.
The wind along the coast will be
light and variable becoming moderate southerly to south-westerly by early
afternoon.
The Western Cape can
expect a cloudy day with isolated light rain over the south-western parts at
first, otherwise partly cloudy to fine and cool to warm but hot in places over
the eastern interior.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh north-westerly becoming strong south of Cape Point.
It will become light to moderate
south-westerly along the south coast in the afternoon.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
extreme.
In the western half of the Eastern Cape it
will be fine and hot, but warm along the coast. It will become cloudy in the
evening south of Darlington Dam.
The wind along the coast will be
light to moderate south-easterly.
For the eastern half of the
Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm along the coast, otherwise fine
and hot.
It will become cloudy south of
the escarpment later in the day.
Evening fog is expected south of
the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to
north-easterly.
Morning fog over the interior is
expected in KwaZulu-Natal,
otherwise partly cloudy but cloudy in the east and warm but hot in the north-west.
Isolated afternoon showers and
thundershowers are expected. The wind along the coast will be moderate
north-easterly to easterly.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
high.
- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days