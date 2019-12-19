Your weather update | Brace for Friday fun day as hot temperatures grip much of SA

It will be another hot day across much of South Africa on Friday as summer temperatures set in, according to the SA Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of both the North West and Free State.

The weather in your region

A fine and hot day is expected in Gauteng, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms from afternoon except in the extreme south. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

For Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms, except on the Lowveld where it will be hot.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated thunderstorms in the western and central parts.

The North West can expect a fine and hot to very hot day, becoming partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the north-east from the afternoon.

It will be a fine and hot day in the Free State, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme north-east in the afternoon.

For the Northern Cape, it will be partly cloudy in the south at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable becoming moderate southerly to south-westerly by early afternoon.

The Western Cape can expect a cloudy day with isolated light rain over the south-western parts at first, otherwise partly cloudy to fine and cool to warm but hot in places over the eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly becoming strong south of Cape Point.

It will become light to moderate south-westerly along the south coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape it will be fine and hot, but warm along the coast. It will become cloudy in the evening south of Darlington Dam.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly.

For the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm along the coast, otherwise fine and hot.

It will become cloudy south of the escarpment later in the day.

Evening fog is expected south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly.

Morning fog over the interior is expected in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy but cloudy in the east and warm but hot in the north-west.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly to easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

