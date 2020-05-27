Your weather update: Cold snap continues with temperatures staying below 20°C

The South African Weather Service has advised of mostly cold weather across the country on Thursday as temperatures continue to stay below 20°C.



Localised flooding is expected in places over the Cape metropole.

Gauteng can expect frost over the southern areas at first, otherwise fine and cold conditions are expected.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

There will be morning frost on the Highveld in Mpumalanga, otherwise fine and cold but cool on the Lowveld.

Limpopo can expect morning frost in the south-western Bushveld, otherwise fine and cool conditions.

There will be severe frost in places at first in the North West, otherwise fine and cool but cold in the extreme south.

There will be severe frost at first in the Free State, otherwise fine and cold but windy in the east.

Frost is expected in places over the interior of the Northern Cape at first, otherwise fine and cool but cold over the southern interior where it will be partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine over the interior at first with morning frost over the eastern high ground, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cloudy and cold over the south-western parts, where scattered to widespread rain and showers are expected.

It will become cloudy over the south-west interior and south coast with isolated showers and rain from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming south-westerly in the south-west from evening. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and cold but cool along the coast. It will become cloudy from the west with evening showers along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be strong westerly. The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cold. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool but cold over the south-western high ground. The wind along the coast will be moderate north to north-easterly, becoming fresh in the north in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.