 

Your weather update: Cool Monday for Cape Town as conditions warm up across SA

2019-09-08 20:06
A view of the sun setting at Sea Point beach in Cape Town. (News24)

It will be warm to hot across the country on Monday, with cool conditions along the West Coast and Coastline.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and extreme southern parts of Northern Cape, the northern parts of the Western Cape and the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and cool in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the North West and the Free State are all expected to experience fine and warm conditions.

Morning fog patches are expected in the extreme eastern parts of the Eastern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in the west.

The Northern Cape is expected to be fine and warm to hot, but cool along the coast, with morning and evening fog patches. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly to southerly.

It will be fine and cool to warm in the Western Cape but hot in places over the interior. It will be partly cloudy along the coast, with morning and evening fog patches along the west and the south west coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly, becoming southerly to south-easterly by the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast is expected to be light to moderate north-easterly.

It will be fine and warm but cool in places in the south of KwaZulu-Natal. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is expected to be moderate.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

