Your weather update: Fine and cool Friday on the cards

Conditions on Friday will be fine and cool, according to the South African Weather Service. The service has also advised the Western and Northern Cape provinces to brace for a cold front from Sunday through to Tuesday.

Special weather advisories

An intense cold front is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape provinces from Sunday evening into Tuesday. The public and small stock farmers are advised that light snowfall over high-lying areas, gale force winds and very cold conditions are expected.

The weather in your region:

It will be a fine and cool day in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the lowveld.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm in Limpopo.

The North West will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the east.

Conditions in the Free State will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

In the Northern Cape, morning fog patches are expected along the coast as well as over the western interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm. It will become partly cloudy in the west as well as along the south coast from the afternoon.The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly to westerly but southerly along the west coast. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool to warm.The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly becoming light to moderate south-easterly in the afternoon.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the east and along the coast.The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly becoming light to moderate south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the northern interior, otherwise fine and cool but warm in places in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the east from the late morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming westerly to south-westerly in the south spreading to Richards Bay by the afternoon.The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days