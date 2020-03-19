Your weather update: Friday brings pleasant weather to SA

As the weekend rolls in, the South African Weather Service is
predicting a pleasant day with partly cloudy conditions and warm temperatures
for Friday.
The
weather in your province
It will be fine, becoming
partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers,
in Gauteng.
The expected UVB sunburn index
is high.
In Mpumalanga, it will
be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except on
the Lowveld.
Limpopo can
expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and
thundershowers over the southern and central parts.
The North West will
be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in
the east.
For the Free State, it will
be fine at first, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers
and thundershowers in the east and along the Lesotho border, where it will be
cool.
The Northern Cape can
expect morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot
conditions will prevail becoming partly cloudy in the east.
The Western Cape will
be cloudy with fog patches along the west coast in the morning and evening,
otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to
fresh westerly to south-westerly becoming strong north of Saldanha Bay by the
evening. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will
be partly cloudy and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh
westerly.
For the eastern half of the
Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy with fog patches south of the escarpment at
first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and
thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming
moderate to fresh westerly from the afternoon.
KwaZulu-Natal can
expect morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm
with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north-east. The wind
along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB
sunburn index is low.
- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days