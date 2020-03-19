Your weather update: Friday brings pleasant weather to SA

As the weekend rolls in, the South African Weather Service is predicting a pleasant day with partly cloudy conditions and warm temperatures for Friday.



The weather in your province

It will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except on the Lowveld.

Limpopo can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern and central parts.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

For the Free State, it will be fine at first, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east and along the Lesotho border, where it will be cool.

The Northern Cape can expect morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot conditions will prevail becoming partly cloudy in the east.

The Western Cape will be cloudy with fog patches along the west coast in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly becoming strong north of Saldanha Bay by the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly.

For the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy with fog patches south of the escarpment at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh westerly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days