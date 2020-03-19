 

Your weather update: Friday brings pleasant weather to SA

2020-03-19 18:14
(Jay Caboz, Business Insider)

(Jay Caboz, Business Insider)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

As the weekend rolls in, the South African Weather Service is predicting a pleasant day with partly cloudy conditions and warm temperatures for Friday.

The weather in your province

It will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except on the Lowveld.

Limpopo can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern and central parts.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

For the Free State, it will be fine at first, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east and along the Lesotho border, where it will be cool.

The Northern Cape can expect morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot conditions will prevail becoming partly cloudy in the east.

The Western Cape will be cloudy with fog patches along the west coast in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly becoming strong north of Saldanha Bay by the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly.

For the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy with fog patches south of the escarpment at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh westerly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

w

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE | Coronavirus cases will be more than 200 by Friday, Mkhize says

33 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Update on strict new regulations to curb coronavirus
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Century City 18:30 PM
Road name: Sable Road Northbound

Northbound
Khayelitsha 17:57 PM
Road name: Spine Road Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-03-18 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 