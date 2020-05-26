Your weather update: Frost, cold weather expected on Wednesday as temperatures drop below 20°C

Temperatures will drop to below 20°C in most parts of the country on Wednesday. Conditions will be mostly cool to cold.



Special weather advisory

- Very cold conditions are expected over the southern parts of the Free State and Northern Cape on Wednesday

- Frost is expected over the extreme eastern and eastern Northern Cape and Free State as well as the Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi districts, and northern parts of Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape and in places in Gauteng.

The weather in your region according to the South African Weather Service:

Morning frost is expected in parts of Gauteng, otherwise it will be fine and cold, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy in the east with morning fog over the northern escarpment and frost in places over the Highveld, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy in the east at first with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but cold in the extreme south-west.

The North West will be fine and cold.

In the Free State, there will be morning frost, otherwise fine and cold to very cold, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The Northern Cape can expect morning frost in the east and south, otherwise it will be fine and cold, becoming partly cloudy in the east by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold over the south-western parts with light rain over the Peninsula, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cold over the north-eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy along the coast where it will be cool in places at first, with isolated rain and showers, otherwise fine and cold but very cold in the north.

The wind along the coast will be strong to gale force westerly, becoming moderate to strong north-westerly by afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy at first south of the Kei Mouth with isolated rain and showers, otherwise fine and cold but very cold in places over the northern interior. The wind along the coast will be strong to gale force westerly, becoming moderate to strong north-westerly overnight.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the morning and cool to cold, but very cold in the south-western high ground, becoming fine in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-westerly, moderating in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days