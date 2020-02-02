Your weather update: Get ready for a scorcher of a Monday as temperatures scale 30°C

The weather on Monday is expected to be hot, with heatwave and fire danger conditions, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warning

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape and the northern parts of the Western Cape.

Special weather advisories

- Heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over the interior of the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape and the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape until Tuesday.

- Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Central and Little Karoo as well as the Breede Valley and Cederberg municipalities of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be cloudy in the east of Mpumalanga with morning fog patches over the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be fine becoming partly cloudy and warm in the south-west, but hot over the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east, with morning fog patches over the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Conditions in North West will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme east.

It will also be partly cloudy in the Free State but warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Residents of the Northern Cape can expect morning fog patches along the coast where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to fine and hot to very hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts. It will be extremely hot in the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly becoming fresh late afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine to partly cloudy over the west and south in the morning with fog patches along the entire coastal area. It will be fine and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot over the Karoo and West Coast.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly north of Table Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong along the south-west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly becoming light southerly in the afternoon but light to moderate easterly east of Cannon Rocks in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and hot to very hot but warm along the coast becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northern interior. The wind along the coast will be light south-easterly becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise it will be fine and warm but hot in places in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and Midlands.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

