Your weather update: Heat expected on first day of February, thundershowers for Eastern Cape, Free State

A hot day is expected on Saturday - the first day of the new month - with the South African Weather Service advising of severe thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape and Free State.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central, northern and south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the eastern parts of the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the northern and north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and extreme south-eastern parts of the Free State.

Special weather advisory

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the eastern parts of the Central Karoo of the Western Cape and along the coast and adjacent interior between the Nelson Mandela Bay and Mbizana local municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms over the Highveld.

Conditions in Limpopo will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in places from the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms in the south-west. It will be hot in places on the Lowveld, western Bushveld and Limpopo Valley.

The North West will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers, except in the north-western part.

The Free State will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers.

Fog is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape at first where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the east and central parts. It will be hot in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places over the interior.

Isolated thundershowers in the afternoon and evening are expected in the east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh easterly to south-easterly but strong in the west.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm in places in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with scattered afternoon and evening thundershowers.

Severe thunderstorms can be expected in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be light westerly becoming light to moderate south-easterly but moderate to fresh easterly in the afternoon becoming strong west of Oyster Bay.





- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days