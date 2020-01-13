 

Your weather update: Heatwave for Western Cape as temperatures rise across SA

2020-01-13 18:55
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A hot Tuesday will bring with it high fire danger conditions and a heatwave in some provinces, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality, except in the west; and Siyathemba Local Municipality over Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality, as well as Khai-Ma Local Municipality in Namakwa District Municipality.

Special weather advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the central and eastern interior of the Northern Cape; entire interior of the Western Cape including the Cape Metropole until Thursday but extending to Friday over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape. 

Extremely hot conditions are expected over Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn local municipalities in the Western Cape.

The Oudtshoorn Municipality's Disaster Management has advised of a total fire ban for the Greater Oudtshoorn Municipal area until Friday. During this time, the municipality has asked that people be careful with making open fires. No controlled burnings are allowed during this week, including refuse areas on farms as the predicted weather conditions may lead to runaway veld fires.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy in the early morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga can expect cloudy morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

For Limpopo, it will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

A fine and warm to hot day is expected in the North West, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers, except in the west.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the east.

For the Northern Cape, conditions will be cloudy and warm along the coast with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and hot to very hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy along the west and south coast at first where morning fog patches are expected, otherwise sunny and hot to very hot, but extremely hot over the extreme eastern and western interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly but easterly along the south coast becoming fresh to strong south-westerly along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme. 

The western half of the Eastern Cape will have morning and evening fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, with light morning rain between East London and Port St Johns.

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected along the escarpment east of Queenstown.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly.

Morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal is expected, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the extreme north-east. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate easterly to north-easterly but south-easterly north of Durban.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

w

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Battle for Tshwane: ANC dismisses DA's fraud charges over 'forged' signatures

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for your matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH | Getting the party started: Cyril Ramaphosa busts a move at ANC's birthday bash
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parow 19:01 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Kommetjie 16:05 PM
Road name: Frigate Crescent

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners start the week off R100k richer! 2020-01-12 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 