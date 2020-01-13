Your weather update: Heatwave for Western Cape as temperatures rise across SA

A hot Tuesday will bring with it high fire danger conditions and a heatwave in some provinces, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality, except in the west; and Siyathemba Local Municipality over Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality, as well as Khai-Ma Local Municipality in Namakwa District Municipality.

Special weather advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the central and eastern interior of the Northern Cape; entire interior of the Western Cape including the Cape Metropole until Thursday but extending to Friday over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Extremely hot conditions are expected over Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn local municipalities in the Western Cape.

The Oudtshoorn Municipality's Disaster Management has advised of a total fire ban for the Greater Oudtshoorn Municipal area until Friday. During this time, the municipality has asked that people be careful with making open fires. No controlled burnings are allowed during this week, including refuse areas on farms as the predicted weather conditions may lead to runaway veld fires.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy in the early morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga can expect cloudy morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

For Limpopo, it will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

A fine and warm to hot day is expected in the North West, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers, except in the west.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the east.

For the Northern Cape, conditions will be cloudy and warm along the coast with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and hot to very hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy along the west and south coast at first where morning fog patches are expected, otherwise sunny and hot to very hot, but extremely hot over the extreme eastern and western interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly but easterly along the south coast becoming fresh to strong south-westerly along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will have morning and evening fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, with light morning rain between East London and Port St Johns.

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected along the escarpment east of Queenstown.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly.

Morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal is expected, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the extreme north-east. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate easterly to north-easterly but south-easterly north of Durban.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

