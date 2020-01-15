Your weather update: Heatwaves, hot conditions continue across SA on Thursday

Hot conditions are expected to persist across South Africa on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

Special weather advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the central and eastern interior of the Northern Cape, the entire interior of the Western Cape, including the Cape Metropole, and the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape until Friday. On Friday, the western parts of the Western Cape will be excluded.

Extremely hot conditions are expected over Bergrivier and the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape until Friday.

The Oudtshoorn Municipality's Disaster Management has advised of a total fire ban for the Greater Oudtshoorn municipal area until Friday. No controlled burnings are allowed in this week, including in refuse areas on farms, because the predicted weather conditions may lead to runaway veld fires.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the extreme east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld. Morning fog patches are expected over the southern Highveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the extreme east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

It will be fine becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot in the North West, but very hot in the extreme west.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the extreme west.

For the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy and warm along the coast with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot in the extreme north. It will become partly cloudy in the east from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

The Western Cape can expect cloudy conditions along the west and south coasts at first with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in places in the extreme eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and very hot, but warm along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, otherwise light to moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh to strong easterly east of Algoa Bay towards the evening.

Morning fog patches are expected along the coast of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, otherwise it will be fine and hot to very hot, but warm along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

In KwaZulu-Natal, isolated morning showers in the extreme north east are expected, otherwise it will be partly cloudy becoming fine and warm in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly north of Mandeni, otherwise moderate east to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala