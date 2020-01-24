Your weather update: Heavy rain, warm skies for Saturday across the country

Warm skies, accompanied by heavy rain could lead to localised flooding on the last Saturday of January 2020, according to the South African Weather Service.

Watches

- Heavy rain, leading to localised flooding is possible in the north-eastern parts of North West, parts of Gauteng and the extreme south-western bushveld of Limpopo in the morning.

- Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern and eastern parts of Eastern Cape, in places in the Free State, and the southern and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in your region

It will be cloudy, with widespread showers and thundershowers in the morning in Gauteng, becoming partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga can expect morning drizzle and fog along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-west. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The North West will be cloudy in the east during the morning, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy along the coast where it will be cloudy at first. It will become partly cloudy in the east, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. It will be very hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly, becoming south-westerly by evening.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be fine and hot to very hot over the eastern interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy along the coastal areas in the morning and evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, but south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot over the interior. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected over the eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming south-easterly by the afternoon.

Conditions in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms, spreading from the escarpment to the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming light south-westerly by the afternoon.

Morning mist over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal is expected, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north-east. It will become cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west and south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

