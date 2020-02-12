Your weather update: Hot, pleasant conditions expected on Thursday

Thursday's weather conditions will be pleasant, with warm skies and temperatures in the mid to late 20s, but some provinces are set to scale 30°C, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western interior of the Northern Cape, as well as the Beaufort-West municipality of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy in the north at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

For Mpumalanga, there will be morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm.

In the North West, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers.

Conditions in the Free State will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers, except in the south west.

The Northern Cape will experience morning fog along the coast, where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy, but fine in the south east.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy in the morning along the coastal areas, with fog at first. It will be warm, becoming partly cloudy and cool along the south coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly in the west, otherwise easterly to south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh west to south-westerly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with fog patches in the south at first, otherwise fine and hot but warm along the coast, becoming partly cloudy in the north by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly east of Cape St Francis at first, otherwise south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog patches in the south at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers along escarpment in the afternoon. Thundershowers will move towards the coast, but be scattered in the north east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming south-westerly south of East London from the afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be partly cloudy over the interior with fog at first, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the west in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

