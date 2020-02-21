Your weather update: Inclement conditions for Eastern Cape, KZN, pleasant elsewhere

Pleasant,
sunny conditions are forecast for Saturday across the republic, with watches
for severe thunderstorms for the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, according to
the South
African Weather Service.
Watches
Severe thunderstorms are expected
over the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the interior of
KwaZulu-Natal.
Special
Weather Advisories
Heavy rain leading to flash
flooding is expected over the northern and eastern parts of Mpumalanga as well
as in places in Limpopo on Sunday into Monday morning.
The
weather in your region
Gauteng and
the North West will
be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.
The expected UVB sunburn index in
Gauteng is high.
Mpumalanga will be
cloudy in places at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment,
otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered thundershowers but isolated on
the Lowveld, where it will be hot.
For Limpopo, it will be
cloudy in places at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment,
otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers, except on the
Lowveld but scattered in the south-western Bushveld. It will be hot in places
in the Limpopo Valley and Lowveld.
The Free State will
be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm,
becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.
Conditions in the Northern Cape will
be cloudy in the west in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm
with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west.
Scattered thundershowers are
expected in the north-east.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh south-easterly becoming strong late afternoon.
The Western Cape can
expect morning fog along the west coast, otherwise it will be partly cloudy to
fine and cool to warm over the interior but cloudy with drizzle and light rain
along the south-western and south coast.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly becoming southerly to
south-easterly becoming strong in the evening south of Langebaan.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
high.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will
be cloudy and warm with morning fog patches south of the escarpment. Isolated
showers and thundershowers with windy conditions are expected by the afternoon.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming strong by the afternoon.
In the eastern half of the
Eastern Cape it will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and
thundershowers.
The wind along the coast will be
fresh to strong south-westerly.
KwaZulu-Natal can expect
morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the
north.
It will become cloudy in the
afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme
north-east.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate northerly to north-easterly becoming moderate to fresh southerly to
south-westerly towards afternoon, strengthening in the evening.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
low.
- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
