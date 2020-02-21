Your weather update: Inclement conditions for Eastern Cape, KZN, pleasant elsewhere

Pleasant, sunny conditions are forecast for Saturday across the republic, with watches for severe thunderstorms for the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, according to the South African Weather Service.



Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

Special Weather Advisories

Heavy rain leading to flash flooding is expected over the northern and eastern parts of Mpumalanga as well as in places in Limpopo on Sunday into Monday morning.

The weather in your region

Gauteng and the North West will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index in Gauteng is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in places at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered thundershowers but isolated on the Lowveld, where it will be hot.

For Limpopo, it will be cloudy in places at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers, except on the Lowveld but scattered in the south-western Bushveld. It will be hot in places in the Limpopo Valley and Lowveld.

The Free State will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be cloudy in the west in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west.

Scattered thundershowers are expected in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly becoming strong late afternoon.

The Western Cape can expect morning fog along the west coast, otherwise it will be partly cloudy to fine and cool to warm over the interior but cloudy with drizzle and light rain along the south-western and south coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly becoming southerly to south-easterly becoming strong in the evening south of Langebaan.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm with morning fog patches south of the escarpment. Isolated showers and thundershowers with windy conditions are expected by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming strong by the afternoon.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape it will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the north.

It will become cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly towards afternoon, strengthening in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days