Your weather update: It is going to be a cool to warm Friday

It will be a cool to warm day on Friday, but hot for the northern belt of the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

Watches

- South-easterly gale force winds of 65 to 75km/h are expected between Cape Columbine and Mossel Bay.

- Severe thunderstorms are expected over the central parts of the Free State and North West.

Special weather advisories

- Strong interior winds of 55 to 65km/h are expected over the Central Karoo of the Western Cape and the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape on Friday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga can expect a partly cloudy and cool to warm day, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather is on the cards for Limpopo. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the west. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the east.

For the North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the central and south eastern parts.

Conditions in the Free State will be cool in the east and south east. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the south west, but scattered over the central parts. It will be cloudy over the extreme eastern parts.

The Northern Cape will have a fine and warm to hot day, but cool in the south. It will become partly cloudy in the east, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south- easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine and hot along the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool over the Central Karoo and along the south coast where isolated morning rain is expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong to gale force in the south-west.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, but partly cloudy in the north. Early morning isolated rain is expected along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the Wild Coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be cloudy and cool, but cold in the south-west with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south- westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

