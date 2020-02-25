Your weather update | It is going to be a fine and warm Wednesday across SA

It is going to be a warm day on Wednesday across the country, while the central interior and the Karoo will be hot, according to the South African Weather Service.



A gale force south easterly wind of 65km/h is expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Thursday, spreading to Mossel Bay by Friday.



Strong interior winds of 55 to 65km/h are expected over the Central Karoo in the Western Cape and the Namakwaland in the Northern Cape on Thursday and Friday.



Gauteng will be fine and warm becoming partly cloudy in the south in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index very high.



In Mpumalanga, it will be fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy in the southwest in the afternoon.



It will be a fine and warm day in Limpopo.



Conditions in the North West will be fine and warm becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west in the afternoon.



The Free State can expect a fine and warm day, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.



The Northern Cape will have morning fog patches along the coast where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southeast.



The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.



There will be morning fog patches along the coast in the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast. It will be fine and hot in the west.



The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly along the south west in the evening.



The Eastern Cape will be fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior in the afternoon.



The wind along the coast of the western half of the Eastern Cape will be fresh to strong south westerly, while the wind along the coast of the eastern half of the province will be fresh north easterly, becoming fresh to strong south westerly in the afternoon.



KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and hot becoming party cloudy in the west in the afternoon.



The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly south of Durban in the evening.



The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

