 

Your weather update: It's going to be a hot Thursday

2020-01-01 19:15
Sea Point beach in Cape Town at sun set. (News24)

It will be a warm to hot day across the country on Thursday, with some cities hitting the 30°C mark, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central interior of the Northern Cape.

Special weather advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the Limpopo and Mpumalanga Lowveld, the Limpopo Valley and the south-western Bushveld tomorrow.

The weather in your region

It will be fine at first in Gauteng, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers are expected. The UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy at first with morning fog along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers,  except in places in the Lowveld where it will be extremely hot.

It will be cloudy in the morning in Limpopo,with morning fog along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot but very hot in the Limpopo Valley and the south-western Bushveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the southern and central parts.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be fine and warm to hot in the Free State, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the southwest.

The Northern Cape will be foggy at first along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm to hot over the interior, becoming partly cloudy in the northeast with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be very hot in some places in the north. The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to southwesterly.

It will be foggy along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning in the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but partly cloudy and cool along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southeasterly but easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

The western part of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, becoming fine and hot but partly cloudy and warm along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northeasterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly from late morning.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the northeast. It will remain cloudy with rain along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly, becoming strong south of East London from late morning.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly to easterly becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Thursday weather

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

57 minutes ago

